Kashmir Inc extends full support to J&K Bank

Srinagar: The Kashmir Economic Alliance ,(KEA) Chairman Mr Haji Muhammad Yasin has extended full support to the top management of the J&K Bank.

In a statement, Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) reiterated that J&K Bank is the “collective asset of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh” and that the business community of Kashmir extends full support to the top management of this premier financial institution.

Khan said he hopes that the interim head RK Chibber, given his experience and contribution towards the bank, will work for its prosperity by taking all stakeholders onboard.

“The business community has full faith in the top management and we hope that it will help bank grow further to give more benefits to the people of the state,” he said.

Khan hoped that the J&K Bank’s top management will take the bank to new heights and provide all requisite services to the people in general and business community in particular.

He said it was the responsibility of the people to extend support to the bank so that it continues to scale new heights of success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

