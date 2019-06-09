JK Bank chairman removed, office raided

RK Chibber appointed interim chairman

Bank to have separate Chairman and MD posts: Govt

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday removed J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director Parvez Ahmad Nengroo from his posts and from the board of directors of the bank.

“Mr Parvez Ahmad, Chairman cum Managing Director shall cease to be director on the Board of Directors of the Bank and consequently be no longer the Chairman cum Managing Director of the Board,” an order issued by the Additional Secretary Government, Finance Department Vishal Sharma read.

The order added that RK Chibber has been nominated as the Director on the board and may be further appointed as the interim chairman cum Managing Director of the board.

Minutes after Ahmad’s removal as chairman, the state vigilance organization raided the Bank’s corporate headquarters in Srinagar. Sources said that entry and exit points of the headquarters were sealed by police during the raid.

According to sources, vigilance officials were looking for records of nearly 1,200 appointments allegedly made at the behest of political masters during previous PDP-BJP government during Ahmad’s tenure.

Hours after his removal as chairman, Ahmad took to Twitter stating, “Absolutely no regrets. Did my job most diligently, honestly and in the best interest of the institution. Open to scrutiny on each and every transaction I have done during my two decades of functioning in the bank.”

Later in the evening, and official statement issued by the government said that “keeping in view the concerns expressed in various quarters regarding the governance and functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank, the Government has decided to take long term measures to improve the functioning of the Bank, so that it becomes a shining example of a well managed Government Owned Bank.”

Endorsing Ahmad’s removal from the board of directors as government nominee, the statement said that the Government has appointed R K Chibber, Executive President of JK Bank as the government nominee on the Board.

“The Board subsequently approved his (Chibber) appointment as an Interim Chairman and MD of the Bank. The Government has also decided to constitute a Search Committee to identify a suitable panel of names for being appointed to the Board of Directors of JK Bank and subsequently for consideration as Managing Director of the Bank,” The statement said.

Stating that the JK Bank has been directed repeatedly by the Reserve Bank of India to separate the positions of Chairman and Managing Director for better governance, the statement added, “The Government will be taking steps through the Board of the Bank for making necessary changes in its Article of Association/Bye-laws with regard to posting of a separate Chairman and a Managing Director with adequate safeguards in the functioning of the Board to ensure high levels of financial probity, financial control, better risk management and oversight. The Board of Directors in its meeting today has made necessary recommendation in this regard.”

