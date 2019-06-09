Jaish militant killed in Verinag gunfight

Internet shut down in Anantnag, clashes near encounter site

Anantnag: A 36-year-old Jaish-e-Muhammad militant was killed early Saturday morning in a brief gunfight with government forces here in Verinag area of Anantnag district.

Two other militants are believed to have escaped the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched in the forest area of Nowgam in Dooru, Verinag.

The slain militant has been identified as Muhammad Iqbal Ganaie, son of Muhammad Abdullah Ganaie, resident of Nowpora in Dooru area of Anantnag district.

Ganaie was a recycled militant. He was associated with Harkat-ul-Ansar in the early 2000s before he was arrested and jailed for at least 3 years. He joined the ranks of Jaish-e-Muhammad a year back.

The operation today was launched at about 7:00 AM in the forest area of Nowgam, following specific inputs regarding presence of militants in the area.

“As the joint team of army and police was tightening the cordon, the hiding militants opened fire. The fire was retaliated and one of the militants was gunned down in the initial exchange of fire,” a senior police official from Anantnag said.

He said that the body of the militant was retrieved soon and the hunt to track down the other militants was intensified.

“The operation was called off at about 2:30 PM after no fresh contact could be established with the remaining militants — believed to be two in number,” the official told Kashmir Reader.

The body of the slain militant was yet to be handed over to the family when this report was filed.

Intense clashes, meanwhile, erupted in many parts of the area soon after the news of the gunfight spread. Youths tried to march towards the site of the gunfight but were dispersed as forces used tear smoke shells and pellet guns.

Clashes however continued in many other parts of the area amid a spontaneous shutdown against the militant’s killing.

Internet services in Anantnag district were snapped by authorities early morning and were yet to be restored.

