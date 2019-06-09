Govt approves elevated corridor option for proposed Srinagar metro

DPR to be ready by June 30

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved the ‘Elevated Corridor Option’ for Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corridor.

It further advised the Housing and Urban Development Department that wherever feasible, the elevated corridor shall be at ground level and designed to add aesthetic value to surrounding landscape.

The DPRs for both Srinagar and Jammu Mass Rapid Transit Systems will be ready by June, 30, 2019.

An official spokesman said here that the Governor viewed detailed presentation on the Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corridor proposals presented before it by the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD).

Various elevated, underground and integrated corridor proposals were critically analyzed during the presentation in terms of feasibility, suitability and other merits/de-merits besides the finances involved.

The need for developing Mass Transit Corridor in Srinagar City is being increasingly felt, owing to inadequate capacity of the existing roads within the city to cater to the ever increasing volume of traffic moving in and out of the city, not up to the mark bus services, traffic congestion and the shrinking walking strips to name a few.

After considering various options, the SAC approved the elevated corridor option.

