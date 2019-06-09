Body of elder man retrieved from power canal in north Kashmir

Srinagar: A body of 88-year old man was found inside a dam of Power Project Uri-II at Salamabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

Reports reaching GNS said that the labourers spotted the body inside the dam and immediately informed police about it.

Confirming it, SDPO Uri Mehraj Ud Din Raina told GNS that the body was retrieved from the dam and was taken to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.

The officer identified the deceased as Abdul Satar Ahanger (88).

He said that a case under section 174 CrPc has been initiated and further investigations taken up.

According to family, Ahanger was missing since June 4. The family had also filed a missing report in police station concerned on next day.

