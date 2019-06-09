Army man slips into Kishanganga in Gurez

Srinagar: An army man drowned in river Kishenganga along with his service weapon and other gear after slipping into it during routine patrol along Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Sepoy Sabrinath (belt no. 15800560A) of 51 RR slipped into fast flowing river Kishenganga near Hussangam area of Tulail in Gurez during intervening night of June 8 and 9, reports said.

His colleagues tried to rescue him but couldn’t. The army has rushed special divers to trace out the missing man.

The Kishenganga river flows into Pakistan and is known as Neelam Valley and as per sources there is possibility that the water may have taken the body towards the territory controlled by Pakistan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

