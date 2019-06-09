28 hectares of forest land use approved for development projects

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved utilization of 28 hectares of Forest land in various parts of the state for undertaking developmental projects of public importance in the Railways, PMGSY, and Energy sectors.

The utilization of Forest land was approved in pursuance to the recommendations of the 113th Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) meeting held on 11.03.2019.

The proposals approved included use of forest land for up-gradation of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project, development of infrastructure by JAKEDA and construction of PMGSY roads viz Bandhole to Upper Pattangarh in Udhampur Forest Division, Bhugtrain to Lower Panjgrain in Ramnagar Forest Division Ghan to Chandali in Kishtwar Forest Division, Dubigali to Nalinikka in Udhampur Forest Division, Bugrana to Kalchanda in Kishtwar Forest Division and TOI Dawar Tulail Kashpat to Refugee 02 in Bandipora Forest Division etc.

Work on these projects could not be started till date due to pending forest clearance. By virtue of the SAC decision today, work on all these projects will be started leading to developmental impetus in the rail, road and energy sectors in the state.

