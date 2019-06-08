6-year-old kid injured in Uri cylinder blast succumbs, toll 5

Srinagar: The death toll in the last week’s LPG cylinder blast mounted to five on Saturday after one more injured breathed his last at All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as 6 years old Ubaid Ahmad son of Muhammad Shafi Chalkoo.

Ubaid was shifted to AIIMS from SKIMS at the recommendation of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday.

Seven members of a family including their mother were injured in a gas cylinder blast at their home in Laghama village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on May 27.

On Sunday June 2, mother and one of the sisters passed away at SKIMS while on June 3, two more sisters succumbed at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

The two were identified as Sabeena Bano (16) and Shaishta Bano (14) daughters of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo.

