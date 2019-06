Swiss man held with live bullet at IGI

New Delhi: A Swiss national has been apprehended at the Delhi airport Saturday for allegedly carrying a live bullet round in his hand baggage, a senior official said.

A Central Industrial Security Force officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here to scan the baggage of commuters, detected the lone bullet on the X-ray monitor while checking the bag of Jean Pierre Francoise Baiardi around 3 AM in the terminal-III area, he said.

“A bullet of 9mm calibre was recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Leh in Jammu and Kashmir,” the official said.

The man had a passport of Switzerland and he was later booked by the police under various sections of the Arms Act as weapons and ammunition are not allowed to be taken either in the terminal area or aircraft under Indian aviation rules, he said.@PTI

