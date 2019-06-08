SPOs who decamped with rifles killed along with 2 Jaish militants

Encounter in Pulwama lasts entire night

Anantnag: Two special police officers (SPOs) who deserted the police force two days ago, decamping with their service rifles to join the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), were among four members of the militant outfit killed after an overnight operation by government forces here in Pulwama district.

Shabir Ahmad of Tujan in Pulwama district and Salman Khan of Keegam in Shopian district were until two days ago posted at the District Police Lines Pulwama. It was from there that they went absconding on the evening of June 4, along with their weapons.

Police, as per sources, had filed a case into their disappearance and were investigating the matter. “The investigation was still going on when it was known that they were trapped in a CASO (cordon and search operation) nearby,” a police source posted in Pulwama told Kashmir Reader.

“Both have been killed in the gunfight, along with two other militants,” the police source said.

The other two militants killed in the gunfight have been identified as Ashiq Hussain Ganaie of Panjran and Imran Yousuf Bhat alias Abu Qasim of Arihal, both areas in Pulwama district.

Ganaie as per reports had been active since about a year ago. Bhat had joined militant ranks some two months back. Police have accused the two of being involved in “planning and executing several terror attacks.”

The gunfight, wherein the four of them were killed, took place in Panjran village in Litter area. The government forces’ operation lasted more than 12 hours.

As per police reports, the operation in Panjran was initiated at about 5:00 PM on Thursday, following inputs regarding presence of militants in the area.

“Soon after the CASO was launched, the militants, who were holed up in a residential house, opened fire at our men. The fire was retaliated and the exchange continued briefly, after which the fire stopped coming from their side and was put to halt on our side as well,” a senior police official from Pulwama told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the cordon remained intact and throughout the night efforts were made to establish fresh contact with the militants. This contact, as per the official, was finally established in the wee hours of Friday morning.

“The fresh exchange of fire continued for a couple of hours before all the four militants were eliminated,” the police official said, adding that the gunfight ended at about 7:00 AM Friday with the retrieval of four bodies along with arms and ammunition.

The bodies, he said, were handed over to the next of kin after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Later in the day, despite restrictions imposed by the forces and a shutdown of internet services in Pulwama, thousands of people reached the villages of the slain militants to offer funeral prayers.

In Tujan village, three militants appeared at the funeral of SPO-turned-militant Shabir Ahmad and offered him a gun salute.

A spontaneous shutdown was meanwhile observed in many parts of Pulwama district. Intense clashes had earlier erupted around the site of the gunfight on Thursday evening as well as early Friday morning. Hundreds of youths had tried to reach the site in a bid to save the trapped militants.

The government forces used force to disperse the protesting youth. Some youths were reportedly injured in the clashes and were treated locally.

