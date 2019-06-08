Pervez Ahmad removed as chairman J&K Bank, RK Chhibber appointed interim chairman

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday removed the J&K Bank Chairman Pervez Ahmad Nengroo from the Board of Directors of the bank.

An order issued by the Additional Secretary Government, Finance Department Vishal Sharma reads: “Mr Pervez Ahmad, Chairman cum Managing Director shall cease to be director on the Board of Directors of the Bank and consequently be no longer the Chairman cum Managing Director of the Board.”

The order further said that RK Chhibber has been nominated as the Director on the board and may be further appointed as the interim chairman cum Managing Director of the board.

