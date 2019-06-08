Our goal is to protect identity and integrity of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Describing the situation facing the state as “perilous”, but also expressing hope that the “new dispensation at the centre will heal the wounds of the people of the state”, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that protecting the identity and integrity of Jammu & Kashmir was the primary goal of his party.

Addressing scores of delegations and individuals at the residence of party vice president Omar Abdullah here, Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “The primary goal of the party is to protect the territorial integrity, identity, special status and pluralistic ethos of the state. The party has always rendered immense sacrifices for the protection of the interests of our state. However, the situation we are facing today is far more perilous. Forces as have traditionally been dead set against the special constitutional position of the state are contriving their level best to obliterate Articles 370 and 35-A.”

While instilling confidence into the party workers, Dr Abdullah said that Articles 370 and 35-A were articles of faith for the party. “The articles are as necessary and pivotal for Jammu and Ladakh regions as they are for Kashmir. These articles besides sanctifying the constitutional bond between the state and the centre protect the rich culture of all the regions of the state. Above and beyond that, the articles protect the exclusive right of the people living in all the regions of the state in jobs and scholarships. If the articles are done away with, the youth of the state will be snatched of their exclusive right over the jobs and scholarships. Moreover, the local youth of the state will find it very difficult to get admissions in colleges and universities of the state.”

“The need of the hour,” he said, “calls for joining efforts for the protection of the special status of the state.”

Dr Abdullah said he was hopeful that the new government in New Delhi will work for peace in J&K as well as with Pakistan. “For the past five years we didn’t see the central government do anything towards bringing rapprochement and reconciliation in the state. However, I am hopeful that the new dispensation at the centre will heal the wounds of the people of the state, in particular of the people of the valley. I am hopeful that the central government will start meaningful dialogue with the neighbouring country. Such a measure will bring respite to the people living along the LOC and international border. The resumption of talks between India and Pakistan will help the people of our state to live a better life free of insecurity and tension. I am hopeful that the new dispensation at the centre will use its massive mandate to usher in an era of peace in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We in our party will continue to impress upon the central government to engage with the neighbouring country. Internally, too, centre should initiate talks with all the stakeholders (in the dispute over Kashmir).”

Referring to the restoration of J&K’s autonomy, he said, “We firmly believe that restoration of the autonomy will meet the needs of development of all the regions of the state. In this direction our party had already got the recommendations of the state autonomy committee passed by the legislative assembly with 2/3rd majority. We believe restoring autonomy to the state will clean the cobwebs of mistrust between the centre and the state, besides providing for the local needs of the people across the state.”

Underscoring the need of delegating more administrative powers to all the sub-regions of the state, he said that once in power the party will give autonomies to the far-flung areas of the state.

“De-centralisation and strengthening of local civic bodies forms the core of our agenda,” he said.

