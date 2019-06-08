One Jaish militant slain in Verinag gunfight

Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad militant was Saturday killed in an encounter with government forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation in Verinag area of the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of militants there, the official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the government forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, one JeM militant was killed, the official said, adding his identity was being ascertained.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of the gun-battle, he said.

