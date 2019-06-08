Imran Khan writes to Modi, renews offer to hold dialogue on Kashmir, terrorism

Srinagar: Pakistan Friday renewed its offer to hold dialogue with India to resolve contentious issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and terrorism, to restore peace in the region and address the problems confronting the people of the two countries.

The offer was made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a letter written to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to felicitate him on assuming office for a second term after a thumping victory of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent national elections, Dawn reported.

In his letter, PM Khan has emphasised that the two sides should shun their differences. In his previous letter, he had agreed to hold talks on the issue of terrorism on India’s demand.

The prime minister in his letter has underscored Pakistan’s consistent policy of peaceful neighbourhood and the vision of working for durable peace and stability in South Asia with peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the report said.

The prime minister also emphasised the need to work together on the basis of mutual respect and trust to address challenges faced by the people of both the countries, including poverty and underdevelopment.

Khan has emphasised the need for advancing the goals of regional peace, progress and prosperity through collective endeavours.

Talking to Dawn here on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal while confirming that the prime minister had sent a fresh letter to Mr Modi reiterated Pakistan’s resolve that Islamabad was ready to hold fresh round of talks with New Delhi, “if India is ready to do so”.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also written a letter to newly-appointed Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and congratulated him on assuming office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

