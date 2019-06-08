IED targeting military vehicle kills 3 Pakistan army officers, one soldier in North Waziristan

Islamabad: Three Pakistan Army officers and one soldier were killed after a roadside bomb targeting a military vehicle exploded in North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

The IED, targeting the military vehicle, was planted at a roadside on Friday in Kharkamar area in the district, the Army said in a statement.

“Three officers and a soldier were killed while four soldiers were injured,” the statement from the army’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The slain army personnel were identified as Lt Col Raashid Karim Baig, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig, Captain Arif Ullah and Lance Havaldar Zaheer.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Terrorists have increased attacks in the area and during last one month, 10 security forces personnel have been killed while 35 got injured, it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

