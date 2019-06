Srinagar: Gunfight broke out between government forces and militants in Nowgam village of Verinag area in Anantnag district Saturday morning.

Police sources said that acting on inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a joint team of government forces launched a cordon-and-search operation.

As forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon forces triggering a gunfight, they said.

More to follow.

