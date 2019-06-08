Financial literacy week: Grameen Bank organises 65 FLAPs

SRINAGAR: Financial Inclusion & Insurance Department under the chairmanship of Janak Raj Angural organised sixty five financial literacy & awareness programmes (FLAPs) under RBI-promoted ‘Financial Literacy Week- June 3-7, 2019’.

All the six regional offices (RO) of the bank were involved in conducting these camps.

Out of the sixty five camps; RO Jammu conducted 17, RO Kathua/Samba conducted 11, RO Rajouri/Poonch conducted 8, RO Bandipora conducted 9, RO Baramulla conducted 13 & RO Kupwara conducted 7, covering total 217 villages in four days, an official release read.

Sarpanch Mohammad Ashraf at a camp held at village Yunisoo under branch office Yunisoo impressed upon making the best use of available credit services especially for rural sector like KCC crop loan, dairy loan, etc. in accordance with their need and requirement. He said, “These schemes, if utilised in a proper way, can make a better turnaround in the rural economy.”

Besides talking about major social security schemes, he also educated the participants about various fraudulent activities prevalent in the market.

Branch Head (Yunisoo) J&K Grameen Bank, Riyaz Ahmed Lone talked in brief about various social security schemes like APY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, etc. and the positive change these have brought in people’s lives. He stressed upon availing these schemes.

He said, “The bank will make all possible efforts to ensure that each and every family of the state is covered under financial inclusion initiative, thereby, leading them to the path of development and prosperity.”

He highlighted the benefits of digital banking and cashless economy. He gave a detailed overview of various lending and deposit schemes of the bank offered at lucrative interest rates.

He encouraged the gathering to approach the bank and avail hassle-free and reasonable loans under various schemes like KCC, PMEGP, etc. for their overall growth and development, the release read.

Representatives of line departments like KVIB, animal husbandry, agriculture, education and NRLM also attended the programme besides a huge gathering of students and farmers of the villages.

Other branch heads at their respective locations spread the message of financial literacy and awareness among the people of remote villages. The staff of all these branches handled varied queries of the unbanked people and provided them comprehensive financial solutions related to deposits, loans and other services like internet, mobile banking.

They enlightened people and students about new technologies available in the bank such as multiple uses of bank cheques, use of POS machine, RuPay Debit Card, KCC RuPay Debit Card, Net Banking, mobile banking services, IMPS, and Aadhaar-based transactions, etc., it read

