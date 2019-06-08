Electric buses for Srinagar ready in Jammu, but enroute charging a worry

SRINAGAR: Due to the unavailability of road assistance on the Jammu-Kashmir National Highway, electric buses are yet to begin plying in Kashmir.

Trials for electric buses were held in Jammu two months ago, and the buses were scheduled to reach Kashmir last month but are still yet to arrive.

Managing Director, Jammu Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC), Bilal Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that the corporation has completed all the formalities for documentation of the buses, including pass order and route permissions. “These have been completed by the department, and the bus service will be likely to be inaugurated this month, if road is clear,” he said.

Currently, the buses are in Jammu and the JKSRTC is facing problems in bringing them here. The Jammu-Srinagar highway is more than 300 kilometres long, and the electric bus cannot run as it will require charging points. “The concerned official doesn’t want to take the risk. If a bus is fully charged, it can give a mileage of around 150-155 kilometres, but to go further, we need at least one charging point in between Jammu and Ramban, which the officials have temporary installed,” Ahmad said.

He also described how earlier they used a trolley vehicle to lift these buses, but presently they were barred by the authorities from doing so from Tikri Udhampur, “due to which now we are wholly dependent on the feasibility of Nation Highway Jammu”.

“While plying in Srinagar we don’t have any problem as the buses have a feature called ‘fast charging’ and we have four charging stations. Eight buses can be charged there simultaneously within two-three hours,” he said, adding that are sufficient charging points for these buses. “The thing is just that the buses must reach Srinagar.”

As per sources who preferred anonymity, “Buses are ready, we just need full support of state administration while carrying these buses from Jammu. But despite our approaching the Traffic Department and other concerned departments, they are yet to help us.”

The JKSRTC had purchased 40 electric buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme of the central government.

Under this scheme, both Jammu and Srinagar will get 20 buses, including charging points. These buses will have a capacity for 30-32 passengers’ seats, including some facilities. The pollution level in these electric buses is nil while as per Ahmad, this project is based on a pilot project. “SRTC is already in loss. If these buses will ply in Srinagar city, we can generate a good profit as we don’t have pay for fuel.

“However, electric buses are very costly as compared to traditional ones and have been manufactured by TATA motors. The cost per bus is Rs 75 lakh,” he said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

