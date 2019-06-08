Absolutely no regrets, Parvez Ahmad tweets

Srinagar: Hours after Parvez Ahmad was removed as chairman Jammu and Kashmir Bank said he has no regrets as he did his job most diligently, honestly and in the best interest of the institution.

“Absolutely no regrets. Did my job most diligently, honestly and in the best interest of the institution,” Ahmad tweeted.

Former JK Bank chairman also said that he was open to scrutiny on each and every transaction he has done during his two decades of functioning in the bank.

The state vigilance organisation sleuths Saturday raided the financial institution’s corporate headquarters in Srinagar soon after the removal of Ahmad as the bank chairman.

