Srinagar: In a tragic road accident at Lamayuru Leh, nine people were killed on Saturday when a truck in which they were travelling rolled down a deep gorge.

According to the reports the two families, all labourers were from the Ajmer district of Rajasthan and were on board on a truck, loaded with the cement bags. All the nine were crushed beneath the bags and only one person has survived the accident.

Reportedly, the driver has fled the spot and is now absconding.

