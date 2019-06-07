Twitter restores Army’s Srinagar based Chinar Corps’ handle after suspending it

SRINAGAR: The Twitter handle of the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps was Thursday suspended by the social media giant, but restored on Friday, an official said.

The Twitter verified the handle and added back its followers, the Army official said.

The official said it was unclear as to why the official account of the Army’s Srinagar-based headquarters was suspended.

“We contacted the Twitter and the handle was verified and restored. Its followers have also been added back,” the official said.

The Chinar Corps — also known as 15 Corps oversees anti-militancy operations on the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland in the Kashmir valley.

“#ChinarCorps Twitter handle is fully functional & verified now. Thank you all for the constant support, encouragement & suggestions. #MissionPeaceKashmir #AwaamArmyConnect #TerrorismFreeKashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @Whiteknight_IA @easterncomd,” the handle put out in a tweet after it was restored and verified.@PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

