Srinagar: A speedy vehicle mowed down 25 sheep Friday midnight on Zero Bridge in Rajbagh area of uptown Srinagar.

Reports said that a Volkswagen Polo vehicle driver by a youth mowed down at least 25 sheep midnight. The sheep belonged to Bakerwals.

They said that the driver of the vehicle has been identified as Atif Farooq Ahanger, a resident of Kara Nagar.

Police has arrested the driver and seized his vehicle.

