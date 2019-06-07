Pulwama gunfight: Two more bodies recovered, toll three

Pulwama: Two more bodies have been recovered from the debris of the encounter site in Litter area of Pulwama district taking the toll to three even as the search operation continued Friday morning.

Reports said that one militant body was recovered after initial exchange of fire late last night while two more were hiding in a residential house which was blasted.

They said that two more bodies were recovered in wee hours of Friday taking toll to three.

The identification and affiliation of the slain is being ascertained.

The gunfight broke out in Panjren village in Litter tehsil of Pulwama district last night after a cordon-and-search operation was launched by a joint team of Army’s 44 RR and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir police in the village following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

As the forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, militants hiding inside fired upon forces triggering an encounter, reports said.

The authorities have already snapped internet services in the district.

