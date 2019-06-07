Pulwama gunfight: 1 more body recovered, toll 4

Pulwama: One more body has been recovered from the debris of the encounter site in Litter area of Pulwama district taking the toll to four even as the search operation continued Friday morning.

Reports said that one more body was recovered Friday morning nearly 12 hours after the gunfight started. Earlier, in the wee hours two bodies were recovered from the debris of the gunfight site. They said that one militant was killed last night in the initial exchange of fire.

The identification and affiliation of the slain is being ascertained.

The gunfight broke out in Panjren village in Litter tehsil of Pulwama district last night after a cordon-and-search operation was launched by a joint team of Army’s 44 RR and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir police in the village following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

As the forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, militants hiding inside fired upon forces triggering an encounter, reports said.

The authorities have already snapped internet services in the district.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

