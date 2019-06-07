Para trooper shoots self dead in Kellar area of Shopian

Srinagar: A Para trooper allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Muchpora area of Kellar in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

Reports reaching GNS said that the Army commando of 23 Para Regiment, posted at Muchpora Kellar, shot himself while he was on duty today at around 10:30 am.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues immediately rushed towards the soldier and found him in a pool of blood, they said.

The injured soldier was rushed to a nearby military hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, they said.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Sepoy Karamjeet Singh.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation initiated.

