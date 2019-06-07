One dead, four critically injured due to electric shock in Budgam village

Srinagar: Five persons were critically injured among whom one succumbed after they received an electric shock while they were repairing LT electric line in Aripanthan village of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Reports said that the injured and the deceased were repairing an electric line when they received an electric shock nd were immediately rushed to a local hospital. However, one among the injured succumbed on way to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Shakeel Ahmad Bhat son of late Ghulam Mohammad Bhat,18.

The injured have been identified as Hilal Ahamd Bhat, son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat, 20, Rafiq Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Rashid Bhat, 19, Javid Ahmad Bhat son of Mehraj Ahmad Bhat, 15,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

