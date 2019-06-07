Niti Aayog meetings ‘fruitless’: Mamata writes to PM

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing her inability to attend the Niti Aayog meeting on June 15, saying it is “fruitless” as the body has no financial powers to support state plans.

“Given the fact that the Niti Aayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting of a body that is bereft of any financial powers,” Banerjee said in a letter to the prime minister.

Earlier too, Banerjee had skipped meetings of the policy think-tank, expressing her displeasure over the dissolution of Planning Commission and creation of a new structure.

Modi is set to chair the fifth meeting of the Niti Aayog’s Governing Council on June 15 to discuss various issues regarding the country’s development.@PTI

