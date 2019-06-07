Militant hideout busted in J&K’s Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu: Government forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a cowshed turned into a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Friday, officials said.

Based on specific information about militant hideouts and movement of suspected militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles along with sleuths of police, launched a joint operation late Thursday night in Chilli-Balla area, Army spokesperson in Bhaderwah said.

“During massive search operation of ‘dhoks’ (grass huts), cowsheds and houses Friday morning, a cache was busted and arms and ammunition were recovered from the cowshed owned by Abbas Ahmed,” he said.

The spokesperson said during the search, 64 live rounds of AK-47, one round of SLR, one Motorola radio set, batteries, besides parts of AK-47 and 12-bore gun were recovered.

A case was registered in Gandoh police station and further investigation was underway, he said.

Officials said militants were using cowsheds and grass huts as hideouts in Doda-Kishtwar hills.

They said the troops will be screening high altitude structures in these hilly areas to ensure that footprints of militancy were curbed in Jammu region.

