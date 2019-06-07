In Amritsar pro-Khalistan Sikhs announce support for ‘freedom of Kashmir’

AMRITSAR: The pro-Khalistani Sikh leaders on Thursday took up the issue of freeing Kashmir during the Operation Bluestar anniversary observed at Nankana Sahib.

In a viral video on the internet pro Khalistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla is heard saying that Sikhs would also struggle for the freedom of Kashmir. “We will snatch away our Kashmir and Khalistan”.

At Nankana Sahib, Pro Khalsitani Sikhs also displayed posters of Referendum 2020, that seeks separation of Punjab from India, on the main gate of Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Times of India reported.

Wearing T-shirt with picture of militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Chawla is seen accompanied by turban-wearing Sikh youth and Muslims. He raised slogans in praise of Sikh militant organizations Babbar Khalsa, Khalistan Commando Force and Pakistan government, the report said.

Speaking at the pitch of his voice Chawla said that Sikhs in Pakistan would continue to support Referendum 2020 and Sikh militant organizations including Khalistan Commando Force, Babbar Khalsa, Sikh Youth Federation, Khalistan Zindabad Force.

Chawla who is also Evacuee Trust Property Board member used expletives before camera against the then Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi who had ordered Operation Bluestar. “Sikhs took her to logical conclusion and all those responsible for the attack on Darbar Sahib will meet the same fate”.

Similarly, another Indian Sikh leader Gajinder Singh of Dal Khalsa uploaded a message on the occasion of Eid on his Facebook page greeting to Muslims especially to the Muslims of Kashmir whom he claimed were subjected to atrocities by Indian government, the report said.

