Director School Education suspends ‘on-leave’ teachers, allegedly misbehaves with teaching staff

Srinagar: The Director School Education Kashmir has drawn flak for suspending on-leave staff of a government school on the day of Arafah, a day ahead of Eid, in Srinagar.

Reports said that the Director School Education Kashmir Muhammad Younis Malik on Tuesday suspended more than half a dozen teachers for their unauthorised absence from schools during official hours.in three schools in Habak area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

The Director was accompanied by the concerned Zonal Education Officer (ZEO).

However, the teachers posted at one of the schools, Government Middle School Baghat-e-Shoor, where four teachers were suspended said that the four staffers had submitted a proper leave for half-day.

“All the four teachers had submitted a formal leave which was also marked on the arrival register of the school,” the teachers said.

They said that Director misbehaved with the staffers and took the arrival register along with him. “The Director was extremely rude with the staff present in the school,” they said.

An official of the Education Department said that the Director has gone against the rules by suspending the on-leave teachers. “He cannot suspend the teachers who had submitted a formal leave,” he said.

The Director did not respond to the calls from Kashmir Reader.

Pertinently, the Department of Education was being slammed for placing teachers under suspension a day ahead of Eid and on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Many social media users including politicians and journalists felt such “harsh” action against the teachers was unwarranted, given the auspiciousness of the Eid festival. Others called for an overhaul of the education system, arguing that such arbitrary measures were serving little purpose.

IAS officer-turned-politician and former Director School Education Kashmir, Dr Shah Faesal, said Eid celebrations should last longer as Kashmiris get very little time to celebrate. “Eid could be an important occasion to give people a few joyful days in an otherwise sombre ecosystem,” he wrote on Facebook. “Protracted conflict has made mourning as our culture. People have a right to celebrate.”

Faesal also made a mention of a government order wherein all educational institutions up to higher secondary level were ordered shut for five days to observe Pooja holidays in Jammu division.

“On the other hand our local darogas suspended teachers today on the second day of Eid for absence from duty,” he added.

Awami Ittihad Party chief Er Rasheed termed the move as ‘discriminatory’.

“Now who is communalising education?” he asked while referring to the order for Jammu division.

Meanwhile, an official of the Education Department said the schools were locked before the closing time as the teachers had left for their homes before the official timing fixed for the closure of educational institutions. The DSEK from past months is on regular inspection of educational institutions particularly primary and middle schools.

“The inspection is conducted to meet the students and assess their learning levels and suggest measure to improve the student performance wherever needed,” the official said. The official said an explanation was also sought from the teachers and heads of the schools for their illegal absence from their respective schools.

He said: “We understand some teachers had to reach to their native places on eve of Eid, but it is not justified that all the teachers will leave the schools before the official timing and lock it from outside.”

