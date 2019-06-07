Army soldier injured in Poonch LoC explosion

Poonch: An Army soldier recieved serious injuries in a mysterious explosion along the Line Of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A police official told GNS that the explosion took place near Salotri area along LoC. In the incident, one soldier sustained critical injuries and was taken to near-by military hospital for treatment. The officer identified the injured soldier as Kailash Chand of 39 RR. The officer said that the nature of blast is being ascertained.

However sources said that the soldier was part of a patrolling party when he stepped in over a landmine resulting into the blast. In the blast soldier suffered injuries and was evacuated to hospital, they said.

