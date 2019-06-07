Additional Secretary Home meets J&K Guv Malik

By on No Comment

Additional Secretary Home meets J&K Guv Malik

Srinagar: Gyanesh Kumar, Additional Secretary Home, GoI, accompanied by senior Intelligence Officer, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Kumar briefed Governor about extensive meetings they had with the State Police, Intelligence agencies and the officers of the State Government regarding the fool proof arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra including enroute facilities for the Yatris and security issues thereof.

They also informed Governor about the aerial reconnaissance undertaken by them of both the Pahalgam and Baltal Yatra routes and their observations regarding the Yatra arrangements during reconnaissance.

Additional Secretary Home meets J&K Guv Malik added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.