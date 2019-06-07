2nd Orientation training program for Kulgam Haj pilgrims from June 11

Srinagar: 2nd phase of orientation training for the selected Haj pilgrims of district Kulgam is scheduled from 11th of June, 2019.

All the Haj pilgrims of 2019 from district Kulgam are informed to attend this phase of orientation training programme as per schedule which will be held at Markazia Jamia Masjid Shareef Kulgam.

Training on 11, June, 2019 will be imparted to the Haj pilgrims figured from serial JKF-517-1-0 to JKF-5135-2-0.

Similarly the training programme for Haj prilgrims figured from JKF-5137-2-0 to JKF-10768-2-0 is scheduled on 12th June, 2019.

