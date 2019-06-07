Pulwama Encounter: Police issues statement

Srinagar: Police in a statement today said that on a credible input, a cordon & search operation was launched by security forces at Panjran in Litter area of District Pulwama.

During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, 02 listed militants and 02 SPOs who had recently deserted and become members of the proscribed militant organisation JeM were killed,” police said.

They have been identified as Ashiq Hussain Ganaie of Panjran Pulwama, Imran Ahmad Bhat of Arihal Pulwama, Mohammad Salman Khan of Uthmulla Shopian and Shabir Ahmad Dar of Tujan Pulwama.

According to the police records, Ashiq Hussain had a history of terror related crimes and was part of a group involved in planning & executing series of terror attacks in the area. Similarly, Imran Bhat was also involved in several terror attacks on security establishments in the area. Many terror crime cases have been registered against the duo.

Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken in the case records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials, if any.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

