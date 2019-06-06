Two police men go missing along with rifles from DPL Pulwama

Srinagar: Two Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel of police have gone missing along with their service rifles from District Police Lines (DPL) Pulwama in south Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Official sources told GNS that two SPOs namely Shabir Ahmad of Tujan Pulwama and Salman Ahmad Uthmula Shopian who were posted at DPL Pulwama have been missing along with their service rifles since last night.

A police officer said that the two SPOs are believed to have fled away with their service rifles along with the ammunition as the duo was not found present at DPL.

“We are ascertaining the incident and investigations into it has been launched,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a joint team of army and SOG launched a massive manhunt to trace out the missing cop.

