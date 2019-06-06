Shiv Sena says Kashmir will not be given to Muslims as a gift

Srinagar: Shiv Sena on Thursday said that ‘Kashmir will not be given to Muslims as a gift’ Asian Age reported.

Quoting Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna: “The population of Muslims in the valley is 68.35 per cent, while Hindus make up to 28.45 per cent of the total strength in the state. This does not mean Kashmir will be given to Muslims as a ‘gift’. They are Indians, too, and the laws of the country must be extended to them. For this, Article 370 must be abrogated”.

The party also heaped praises at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking up the issue of delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The time is changing now as Amit Shah has given priority to the Kashmir issue. Shah has made his intentions clear by holding a meeting in Delhi to discuss the situation of Jammu and Kashmir. Delimitation was also discussed in the meeting. It will not be easy but it is good that Amit Shah is showing the intent,” the Asian Age reported.

