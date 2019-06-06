Enhance renumeration of Panchayat members: Altaf Thakur

Srinagar: Demanding enhancement of renumeration of Panchayat members like government did for Municipal Corporators in the state, Altaf Thakur General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson, Panchayati Raj Cell Kashmir appealed honourable Governor to hike the renumeration.

Thakur appealed Governor to take the matter for consideration so that Panchayat members can work with dedication and sincerely for general public.

“Corporators receive Rs 6000 to Rs 10, 000 each as enhanced renumeration,” he said, adding, similar step should be taken to enhance the renumeration of Panchayat members.

“When parties boycotted the Panchayat elections, these panchayat members risked their lives despite threats from some parties as well,” he said.

“Enhancing renumeration will boast the morale of panchayat members,” he said.

Thakur said that scores of panchayat halqas are without any panchayat member and appealed the Governor to fill the left out panchayat halqas so that development works can be done without any delay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

