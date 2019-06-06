Encounter rages in Pulwama village

Srinagar: Gunfight rages between militants and government forces in Panjran area of Lassipora of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening.

Reports reaching GNS said that a joint team army’s 44RR, SOG and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in the area.

A senior police officer confirmed to GNS about the exchange of firing between militants and forces after the suspected spot was zeroed by the forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Till this report was being filed intermittent firing was going on

