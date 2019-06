Srinagar: A Territorial Army(TA) man on Thursday evening was shot dead by suspected militants at Sadoora village of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said the militants opened fire upon the army man namely Manzoor Ahmad Beg son of Abdul Salam Beg at his residence at Sadoora village this evening.

Manzoor suffered critical bullet wounds and was immediately taken to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

Manzoor was on leave when the incident occurred.

