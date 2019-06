Srinagar: An army man resident of Anantnag district has lost his life in a tragic accident in north east’s Assam state, reports said.

The deceased was identified as Lance Naik Nasir Ahmad Bhat of Larkipora Anantnag.

Two Army men including Nasir were killed and three others were injured in the accident.

Nasir was posted with JAKLI unit of Army in the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print