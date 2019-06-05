Some Do’s and Don’ts: It’s Time to Take Environmental Degradation Seriously!

DR. TASNEEM MUBARAK

Since 1974 every year, the 5th June is celebrated as the World Environment Day. Events are organized and some special activities are held to raise awareness about the protection of environment. For a common person, it is the day to retrospect in terms of what must be done to make our surrounding a better place to live. The way things are heading and our non-seriousness about environmental issues reflect an entirely discouraging picture. Not only underdeveloped and developing countries but the so called developed countries contribution to the mess around green planet either through emission of greenhouse gases or through promotion of chemical and non-degradable materials in day to day life.

Digging deeper and deeper into the issues reveals an even more dark side of human behavior even in this age of advancement. It is quite impossible to cover even an iota of this issue here but at least we can share ideas about how to lessen the negative impact of our activities on environment. Being associated with agriculture I would share some aspects about environmental pollution related to agrochemicals, how they affect our environment and what steps can help us improve environment around us. In agriculture two potential sources of environmental pollution are pesticides and chemical fertilizers. Indiscriminate use of agriculture chemicals during post green revolution period and their adverse effect on soil health and environment has been a serious concern. Use of high yielding varieties and hybrids of cereals on the other hand have put a great pressure on soil and water resources. A situation has ensued which demands an environmentally safe, sustainable and simultaneously economically viable production system. This indeed is essential for optimizing production and , at the same time, minimizing threat to the environment. Increasing input costs on the other side is a growing concern among the farmers especially those associated with fruit farming.

When we think of minimizing threat of agrochemicals to the environment and human health, we find genetics and plant breeding playing a top role in this regard. Breeding is done from a very long time with an objective to introduce genes for some desirable characters. It is the power of crop breeding which ushered country from ship to mouth existence at independence into the era of the green revolution in ninety sixties. Breeding a disease resistant variety with some other good features is always a top priority of plant breeders to curtail down the use of pesticides and thus their Impact on environment and human health. In the hot spots of blast disease in paddy, development of Shalimar Rice-1 by SKASUT-Kashmir for instance came as a big relief and the process did not stop here. A series of Shalimar rice varieties has been recently released by SAU for different situations. A variety resistant/tolerant to major diseases and pests is also quite encouraging step towards less explored organic farming. Thus development of such varieties with some other desirable characters especially a high yield potential is therefore a prime target of plant breeders in major crops, though not an easy process.

This way, the cost on agro-chemicals is reduced and side by side the pesticide load in the environment is also eliminated. When we talk about apple which is another major crop in the valley, selection of variety suitable to a location is equally important. While establishing orchard, selection of site is of immense significance. Development of orchards in areas which are not fit for its cultivation as per land classification is always problematic in terms of crop disorders and disease and pest incidence. This way frequent sprays of agro-chemicals is required making its cultivation cost intensive as well as creating a threat to the environment and human health. The farmers in these area can discuss other crop diversification options with the experts of Agriculture Science Centers (KVKs) established in each district. Even nowadays certain apple varieties with some agronomic manipulation can perform better than traditional varieties in these situations. In most parts of the valley it is observed that due to lack of proper training and pruning in fruit crops around two to three times more volume of pesticide is consumed in spraying. Thus improving canopy alone can reduce cost of cultivation and chemical flow in the environment to a great extent. The neccessary precautions as indicated in the spray schedule released by SKUAST-Kashmir and discussed during different progrmmes held by university or line department must be followed in letter and spirit to minimize the threat of chemicals to environment as well as to the human health.

Farmers are also tempted towards various organic and nutrient supplements being available and sold in the market which a very costly. Use of on-farm inputs like farmyard manure, sheep manure and so on which are cheaper and effective can reduce dependence on these products and result in disposal of organic wastes in a professional manner, leading to a cleaner environment. In fruit crops proper implementation of all components of farming like sanitation, pruning, soil test based nutrient application with right dose, method and time of application, water management and so on is quite helpful in reducing disease and pest pressure and checks the wastage of nutrient, therefore cost of cultivation on the pest management and nutrient application is lessen. Past experience shows that nutrient supply through chemical fertilizers alone is not wise. Integration of inorganic, organic and biological sources of nutrients is need of the hour. Gifted with unique ability of fixing atmospheric nitrogen, deep root system, efficient water use, faster growth to cover field in a short time and yield stability under poor resource availability, leguminous crop like pulses play a pivotal role in conserving agricultural resources.

In view of the degrading natural resources base, in general, and receding water and soil resources, in particular, pulses need to be introduced in our existing cropping systems. Nutrient feeding to the crops in intensive cropping system is becoming even more important than ever before, as an appreciable quantity of essential elements is removed by the harvested crops. Legumes, in association with specific bacterial strains, are endowed with the ability to convert unavailable nitrogen gas present in the atmosphere to a form available to plants for nourishment. This symbiotic association between plants and bacteria has a great impact on nitrogen dynamics. Research further reveals that this group of crops a contribute in improving soil nutrient status with respect to other essential nutrients including micronutrients and also reducing disease and pest incidence when used as mixed/intercrop or in rotation with other crops. Thus using legumes in cropping systems lessen dependence on agro-chemicals. This year an international event on the world environment day will be hosted by our neighboring country China with a theme “ Air Pollution”. Planting more and more trees and afforestation has a great role under this theme. Thus I would like to finish with a slogan ‘plant a tree in quest to make world pollution free’.

—The author is a Senior Scientist & Head KVK-Kulgam,SKUAST-Kashmir. He can be reached at: drtasneem.mubarak@gmail.com

