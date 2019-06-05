Rains dampen Eid prayer venues, not shoppers’ spirits

Eidgah prayers shifted to Jamia Masjid, train services suspended for two days

Srinagar: Even amid a heavy downpour, markets in Srinagar remained abuzz with customers on Tuesday, most of them engaged in last-minute purchasing at bakery and mutton shops and for festival outfits.

The downpour, however, forced many religious organisations to alter venues for Wednesday’s Eid prayers. Many grounds and open areas were scheduled to host the annual event but the venue was changed at the last minute to nearby mosques.

The main gathering for the Eid prayers was to be held at the Eidgah but had to be shifted to the Jamia Masjid.

In view of inclement weather, Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jama Masjid (AAJ) Srinagar announced that Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be offered at the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar at 10 am, a statement issued here said.

The sermon by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would start at 9am, it said.

Another Eid gathering scheduled in uptown area at Khadi Mill ground in Alochi Bagh has been rescheduled, with organisers asking for use of local mosques to offer prayers.

Shoppers, though, continued to make beelines outside mutton and chicken shops, bakeries and sweets shops, while not forgetting to make a stop at ATMs that, too, witnessed significant rush.

Traffic plied smoothly on the city roads but main roads to other districts witnessed heavy rush with many people leaving for their native places to celebrate Eid.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities ordered the suspension of train services in Kashmir on Eid Ul Fitr.

According to an official statement, trains would not run on June 5 and 6.

“Due to apprehension and threat of damage to railway property and assets, in view of past incidents during Eid Ul Fitr 2018,”an official statement said.

