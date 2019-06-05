Market checking ahead of Eid: Rs 36 lakh fine on Srinagar traders alone

SRINAGAR: Market checking has been intensified in Kashmir in view of Eid-ul-Fitr, with the administration imposing a fine of nearly Rs 36 lakh on Srinagar traders alone for adulteration, profiteering and hoarding during the holy month of Ramadan.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan said he has convened a series of meetings with all Deputy Commissioners of the Valley and other district officials to review how the checking has progressed.

“We are ensuring no trader, big or small, resorts to any illegal means to earn profit during Eid,” he said.

“I have also asked the officials to keep track of supply position of essential commodities, availability of water and electricity supply across the Valley,” Khan said.

He said that district officials had been asked to ensure the smooth distribution of essential commodities in the Valley, besides ensuring that all shopkeepers display a rate list of essentials at their shops.

“So far, we have collected nearly Rs 36 lakh fine from traders in Srinagar during the fasting month. It was possible only after consistent market checking and genuine monitoring from our side,” Khan said.

Consumers have been complaining of the escalating price of many essential commodities like mutton, chicken, vegetables and bakery items.

“Some shopkeepers in Soura have been selling stale fruits and vegetable items also in absence of a market check,” said a consumer, Muhammad Huzaib.

He said mutton and chicken had also been sold at inflated prices.

“The government couldn’t control this illegal practice going on rampantly in our area,” Huzaib said.

Basit Ahmad, a consumer from the uptown Hyderpora locality, said the prices of every essential item had shot up suddenly in their area as shopkeepers and vendors dictate price as per their own will.

“We have been informing the authorities of the illegal practice going on in our area. But no erring trader was booked, despite several complaints,” he said.

At some places, items are being sold after their expiry date.

A leading store in Residency Road was found selling some bakery items, especially bread, after their expiry dates.

“This is criminal on the part of the owner to sell these items during Eid. This also shows how serious is the administration. They are only after small traders and vendors while big traders are indulging in illegal practices without any check,” said a consumer.

The Div Com said consumers “should approach our control room with whatever complaints they have for early redress”.

“We ensure no erring trader will go scot-free, but for that we need cooperation from people,” he said.

Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) Muhammad Qasim Wani told Kashmir Reader that the department has formed additional teams for inspecting the markets on Eid.

“Eight teams have been formed for Srinagar markets alone. We have booked dozens of traders, especially for price rise and adulteration,” he said.

