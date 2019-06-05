Henna outlets witness Eid rush in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Despite the unfavourable weather conditions in Srinagar city this year, markets are brimming with traditional Henna stalls, where a huge rush of women customers were seen waiting for their turn.

The trend of applying Henna increases during Eid celebrations, and Mehandi experts set up their stalls days before Eid to attract both women and children.

Women folk love to apply beautiful designs of Henna on their hands and feet, especially on the eve of Eid. “We usually celebrate Eid with lavish dishes and buy new clothes to celebrate and enjoy the joyous occasion. Applying Henna is also a big part of this,” said Iqra Shah, who was waiting for her turn at Jamia Masjid

“From the last one hour, I am waiting for my turn. Yesterday, I was too busy and I did not get time to apply Mehandi to my hands and feet. I was very upset because in every Eid, I apply Mehandi, but today, despite rain, I went to Jamia Masjid and applied Henna,” said another customer, Amreen.

When asked about why she applies Henna on the eve of Eid, she replied, “What is Eid without Mehandi.”

From Jamia Market to Goni Khan Market, Mehandi stalls and beauty salons are set up to provide a variety of creative motifs for women seeking to indulge in the festive activity.

“In a day, we receive near about 200 customers, who include children, young ladies and girls. We have earned sufficient profit till now,” said Gulabo, a Mehnadi designer who runs a Mehani in Nowhatta.

Gulabo, who is accompanying two more Mehandi designers, said, “We charge as per the design we make. During Eid days, we have a lot of rush of female folk. We start our work in the morning and till Iftaar we have customers here,” Gulabo said.

There are more than a dozen outsiders who are Henna designers, working at stalls in Jamia Masjid and Goni Khan who have been working in the valley for the past four years. “From last three days, we have received more than 50 customers, we have a good demand throughout the season, especially in marriage season and on the eve of Eid,” said Pinky, a Mehandi designer at Goni Khan.

“Bad weather did not affect our business, customers are coming and we are doing our business without any problem,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

