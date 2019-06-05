HC asks chief secy to resolve dispute over army’s warfare school at Sonamarg

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Tuesday sought intervention of the chief secretary to resolve the dispute related to constructions that the Indian Army wishes to carry out at the High Altitude Warfare School at Sonamarg. The Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) had filed a writ petition before the High Court objecting to the constructions due to environmental concerns.

Noting the objections raised by the SDA, the court said, “We are informed by Tahir Majid Shamsi, learned Assistant Solicitor General of India, that the Indian Army has already constructed two-storeyed building in which internal work is to be carried out. This is the structure which is being objected to by the Sonamarg Development Authority in the present writ petition.

“The instant petition raises an issue where two public interests are in conflict: one, by the Indian Army pressing the requirement of the need of High Altitude Warfare School in the imperative interest of the defence of the Country, and the Sonamarg Development Authority (which) is opposing the structure citing environmental concerns.

“We are also informed by Tahir Majid Shamsi, Assistant Solicitor General, that the High Altitude Warfare School is in place since the year 1947.”

Counsel Chashoo, Additional Advocate General appearing for the State of J&K, contended that though the school was in existence, there was no permanent structure as yet.

“We have put it to the counsels appearing before us as to why both public interests cannot be coalesced and the construction integrated so as to address the concerns of the environment as well. No suggestion or answer is forthcoming,” the court said, adding, “This is a matter which needs to be resolved and that, too, urgently.”

“We, therefore, direct that the matter be placed before the Chief Secretary of the State, who may examine the contentions of both the sides and explore the possibility of resolution of the contentions being pressed before us,” the court directed.

The court also recorded that it shall be open for the Chief Secretary to join any other authority as may be deemed necessary.

“We direct the respective parties to ensure necessary co-operation for the resolution of the matter,” the court directed.

In the meantime, the court directed that without prejudice to the contentions of the other side, the respondents are permitted to undertake the necessary interior work of the High Altitude Warfare School.

Showkat Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of Sonamarg Development Authority, and Fayaz Ahmad, Chief Town Planner, Kashmir, were present in the court today.

The court directed them to inspect the construction which has been undertaken by the respondents at the school and suggest steps which can be taken so that objections with regard to any violation of the Master Plan can be also removed. “These suggestions would also be placed before the Chief Secretary of the State,” the court said.

“It is directed that the respondents shall co-operate with the inspections which are to be taken and the outcome of the consideration in terms of this order be placed before us before the next date of hearing,” the court recorded.

