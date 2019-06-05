Governor greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik has conveyed heartiest congratulations to people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Governor has prayed to the Almighty to keep the humanity firm in its faith and good deeds and bless people with a good life. He expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would be the harbinger of peace, progress, prosperity and happiness and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity, which are the hallmarks of J&K’s glorious pluralistic traditions.

