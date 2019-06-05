DSEK to set up real-time monitoring of teachers’ attendance at schools

System already introduced at many Srinagar schools on pilot basis

SRINAGAR: Given the loopholes in the biometric system of attendance at schools in Kashmir and to bring in accountability into the system, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) is introducing a new system of remotely monitoring teachers’ attendance on a real-time basis.

To start with, the DSEK has already introduced the system at many schools in Srinagar city, including Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Rajbagh; S P Higher Secondary School, Lal Chowk; Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Amira Kadal and Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Kothi Bagh on a pilot basis, reliable sources told Kashmir Reader.

Although the biometric system of attendance is already in place at the government schools, it hasn’t however turned out to be very effective, sources informed.

“The biometric system of attendance has its own loopholes,” they added.

With no database about the attendance of teaching staff at the institutions reaching the DSEK for quite some time now, many higher secondary schools in Srinagar have been “virtually non-existent on paper”, sources told Kashmir Reader.

“Although there is a database of teachers with the department, but it had not been updated since 2017,” they said.

Under the new system, teachers will have to mark their attendance on a common tab installed at the schools.

The attendance across the valley will be monitored on a real-time basis by the DSEK, which will have access to the attendance tabs at the schools.

“We won’t have to ask every single school for the attendance of individual teachers there. We will be able to check the time a particular teacher reached the school,” sources said.

Sources said that the advantage of the new system of monitoring teacher attendance over the biometric system is that the latter cannot be remotely monitored by the DSEK.

The sources said that there was also a proposal to “club the biometric attendance system with the new one of real-time monitoring”.

“It will also provide the geographical location of the school, which means there is no room a teacher can mark his/her attendance from home,” the sources explained.

The sources further added that the DSEK was also trying to factor in the frequent internet suspensions taking place in the valley every now and then to ensure the smooth working of the real-time monitoring system.

“We are keeping a provision for offline mode as well,” they informed.

An official at the DSEK informed Kashmir Reader that the real-time monitoring system was inspired by a visit the DSEK Director, Dr Mohammad Younis Malik, made to a government school in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district recently.

During inspection of one of the schools, the DSEK Director, the official said, “came across a Class 7 student who could not even write his name properly”.

“He felt sad about it, so he directed for the monitoring of the teachers’ attendance,” added the official.

The official also allayed the apprehensions of some teachers over “breach of privacy” under the real-time monitoring at schools, saying they were not asking for any access to their accounts.

“Why should it be a problem for the teachers? Don’t we already take their attendance through the biometric system?” he asked.

“Having said that, under the new system, it is not like there is no provision for leave. The procedure for applying for leave is the same. In fact, teachers can mark their leave from home early in the morning on a particular day.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

