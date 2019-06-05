An Islamic Perspective on Environmental Challenges and How to Deal with These

BILAL AHMAD PARAY

Islam represents a unique model for a transition to sustainable development by focusing on justice, degrowth and harmony between human and nature. Islam views the environmental challenges as an indicator for a moral and ethical crisis. Looking at the creation of human, Earth, and cosmos as signs of the Creator (Kitab Manthoor) is a key in Islamic values.

Islamic worldview defines a good life (Hayat Tayebah) living lightly on Earth and caring for both people and nature. Islamic discourse offers a sense of hope and optimism about the possibility of attaining harmony between human and nature. Earth will find a balance if humans rethink their lifestyles and mindsets as stated in the Quran:

“Corruption has appeared in both land and sea

Because of what people’s own hands have brought

So that they may taste something of what they have done So that hopefully they will turn back.” (Qur’an 30: 41)

The holistic view of Islam is founded on the notion of harmony and “natural state” (fitra) and in respecting balance (mizan) and proportion (mikdar) in the systems of the universe. These notions provide an ethical dimension and a mandate for all humans to respect nature and all forms of life .Hence, overcoming the environmental crisis and mitigating the impact of climate change, from an Islamic perspective is underpinned by defining the role of humans as trustees and stewards (khalifah). This balance has been disturbed because to human choices which result in overconsumption, overexploitation and overuse of resources.

Islamic values call to save integrity and to protect the diversity of all forms of life. The ecological crisis is linked to human ethics and values. Human actions are responsible for the global ecological crisis. “Reflecting on the main environmental problems, such as the destruction of natural habitats, loss of biodiversity, climate change, Ozone depletion, Global warming and erosion of soil, we see that all are triggered by human greed and ignorance. Human responsibility is to save and protect livelihood and ecosystem services to ensure a sustainable civilization learning from and reflecting on the fate of past civilizations in Islam. As per this verse of the Holy Quran, “Every living thing is in a state of worship” ( Al Qur’an : ) means that when one hurts a bird, and animal, a human being or a plant, he or she is silencing a community of worshippers. To celebrate the symphony of life, all humans need to celebrate and protect biological and cultural diversity.

To see a new Islamic discourse that emphasizes and links faith, reason and empathy to ensure an ecological insight (Baseera) we have to rethink educational systems that neglected the beauty and majesty of nature and the cosmos. The extinction of species around us which are simply communities like us may extend to humankind unless we change our worldviews and development models to revive the concept of Green Endowment Fund (Waqf) to support a transition to sustainable economy by promoting innovation (ijtihad).

Islamic beliefs, traditions and values provide an effective and comprehensive solution to the current environmental challenges faced by the human race.

Corruption of all kinds, including environmental corruption, which includes air, water, noise and industrial pollution, environmental damage, and reckless exploitation and mismanagement of natural resources are disliked by Allah (SWT).

Allah says in the Holy Qur’an: “And Allah loveth not those who do mischief” (Surat Al Ma’eda: 64)

In another verse; “And do no mischief on the earth after it has been set in order: that will be best for you, if ye have Faith” (Surat Al A’raf, ‘the Heights’,: 85)

“And do good as Allah has been good to you. And do not seek to cause corruption in the earth. Allah does not love the corrupters”, (Surat Al Qasas 28:77)

“Children of Adam, dress well whenever you are at worship, and eat and drink (as we have permitted) but do not be extravagant: God does not like extravagant people.” (Surat Al-A’raf 7:31)

According to the Holy Qur’an, environmental conservation is a religious duty as well as social obligation, and not an optional matter. The exploitation of a particular natural resource is directly related to accountability and maintenance of the resource.

The Prophet (SAW) clearly forbade destruction of trees and crops even during war times as long as their existence remains advantageous to the enemy. The Prophet (SAW) gave high degree of importance towards sustainable cultivation of land, waste minimization, humane treatment of animals, preservation of natural resources and protection of wildlife. Some of the sayings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on environmental sustainability are:

“The world is beautiful and verdant, and verily God, be He exalted, has made you His stewards in it, and He sees how you acquit yourselves.” (Muslim)

Planting a tree is regarded as a charitable gift (sadaqah) in Islam.” (Bukhari)

The Prophet (SAW) recognized that natural resources should not be overexploited or abused.

Islam has a rich tradition of highlighting the importance of environmental protection and conservation of natural resources. According to Islamic law, the basic elements of nature – land, water, fire, forest, and light – belong to all living things, not just human beings.

The Holy Qur’an and Sunnah are guiding lights to promote sustainable development in Islamic countries as well as around the world. Allah (Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala) commands human beings to avoid doing mischief and wasting resources as these acts cause degradation of the environment. The privilege to exploit natural resources was given to the mankind on a guardianship basis, which implies the right to use another person’s property on the promise that it will not be damaged or destroyed.

Islam stresses the preservation of environment without any disturbance and destruction. Let us all together inspire by the Prophet Muhammad’s(SAW) important saying “If it is the Last day of life and you have a small plant, make sure you plant it”.

—The author is working with the government of J&K. Views expressed are personal and he can be reached at: paraybilal2@gmail.com

