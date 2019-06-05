3 killed, 6 injured as Madador turns turtle in Udhampur

Srinagar: Three persons died and six others were injured on Wednesday after a vehicle met with an accident in Udhampur district.

A police officer told GNS that the vehicle (Matadoor JK02Q-1889) turned turtle near Hot and Chilly hotel in Udhampur.

In the mishap nine persons suffered injuries and were taken to nearby hospital where three of them succumbed to injuries, he said.

He identified the deceased as Bhushan Kumar (70) son of Late Tirath Ram of Barrian Udhampur, Vinay Kumar (25) son of Charan Dass of Lanssi Udhampur and the identity of the third one is being ascertained.

The officer identified the injured as Simran Sharma 25) daughter of Bhushan Kumar of Barrain Udhampur, Surinder Butt (44) son of Niranjan Butt of Subash Nager Udhampur, Bindiya Devi (35) wife of Bupinder of Barrian, Gupal Dass (30) son of Raj Kumar of Jakhani, Manvi (15) daughter of Mohinder Singh of Phalata Udhampur and Tripta Rani) 64) wife of Bhushan Kumar of Barrian Udhampur.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken, he said.

