Srinagar: The railway authorities have ordered the suspension of train services in Kashmir on Eid Ul Fitr.

According to an official statement the train would not run on June 5 and 6.

“Due to apprehsion, thread of damage to railway property and assets, in view of past incidents during Eid Ul Fitr 2018,”an official statement said.

